Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ciena Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
