Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 205,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 111,129 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 193,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 247,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.