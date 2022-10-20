Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

