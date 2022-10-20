Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

NOV Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.