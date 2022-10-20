Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

