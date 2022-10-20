StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $519,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $3,886,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $51,200.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,532,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,011 shares of company stock worth $4,613,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.0 %

SNEX opened at $88.90 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.