Strs Ohio Acquires 1,100 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inogen were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Inogen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inogen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Inogen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $458.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

