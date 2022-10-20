Strs Ohio Acquires 16,200 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 268.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,868 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 366.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,574 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.