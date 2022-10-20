Strs Ohio Acquires 17,600 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 870,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 381.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 473,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 224,994 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 213,472 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jackson Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

