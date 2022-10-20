Strs Ohio Acquires 200 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 45,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $130.54 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

