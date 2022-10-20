Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 103,100 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,032,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,685 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

