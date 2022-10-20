Strs Ohio Boosts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $6,870,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

