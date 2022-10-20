Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 53.6% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $86.55 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

