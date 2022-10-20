Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

