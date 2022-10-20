Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.29. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

