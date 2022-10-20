Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Andersons were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.