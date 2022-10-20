Strs Ohio Buys 1,200 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

