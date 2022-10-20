Strs Ohio Buys 1,400 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $32,025.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $774,384.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,315. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

