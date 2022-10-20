Strs Ohio Buys 17,500 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 92.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $134,999 over the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $5.74 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

