Strs Ohio Buys 2,500 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCUT. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

