Strs Ohio Buys 7,200 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Daseke were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410,880 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 214,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 211,588 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DSKE opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $481.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.