Strs Ohio Decreases Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $670.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.72.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

