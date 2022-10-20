Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Well were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,379 shares of company stock worth $2,157,469. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMWL opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.16. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

