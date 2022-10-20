Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IES were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in IES by 6.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in IES by 18.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in IES by 81.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $627.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $55.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

