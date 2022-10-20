Strs Ohio Has $439,000 Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATR. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.