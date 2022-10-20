Strs Ohio Has $446,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interface were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interface Stock Performance
TILE stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $615.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.82. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.03.
Interface Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
