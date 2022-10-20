Strs Ohio Has $446,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interface were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Performance

TILE stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $615.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.82. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.