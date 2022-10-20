Strs Ohio Has $450,000 Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Calix were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 207.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 180.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.