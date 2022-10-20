Strs Ohio Has $460,000 Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RPC were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RPC by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Price Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.57. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.91.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. RPC’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

