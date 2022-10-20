Strs Ohio Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

