Strs Ohio Has $492,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

