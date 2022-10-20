Strs Ohio Has $498,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UEIC opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $222.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $46.31.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

