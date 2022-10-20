Strs Ohio Has $498,000 Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Strs Ohio grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOB stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $958.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

