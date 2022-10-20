Strs Ohio Has $514,000 Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DZS were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DZS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 15.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DZS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.34. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

