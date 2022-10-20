Strs Ohio Has $522,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

