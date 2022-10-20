Strs Ohio Has $530,000 Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 631.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valhi were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $739.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

