Strs Ohio Has $539,000 Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

