Strs Ohio Increases Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.79. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.