Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,046,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

