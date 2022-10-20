Strs Ohio Invests $513,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of -0.93. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.93.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

