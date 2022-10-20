Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 359,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

