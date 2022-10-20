Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIGS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 219.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 152.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

