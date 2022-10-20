Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.