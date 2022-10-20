Strs Ohio Purchases 4,400 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

