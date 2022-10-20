Strs Ohio Purchases 68,400 Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cue Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Cue Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cue Health

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,825 shares of company stock valued at $595,823. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cue Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Cue Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $537.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.