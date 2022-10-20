Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VNDA stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

