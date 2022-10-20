Strs Ohio Raises Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

AMCX stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.