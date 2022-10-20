Strs Ohio Raises Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,399 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $50,098,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

