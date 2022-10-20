Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yelp were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Yelp by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Yelp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,547 shares of company stock valued at $831,958. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

YELP stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

