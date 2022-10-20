Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDT were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at $15,953,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 199.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,130 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of IDT by 45.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 319,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $985,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $651.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

