Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 46,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Stephens upped their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

